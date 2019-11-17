Boko Haram Insurgents On Camels Raid Adamawa Village, Kill Six Vigilantes



Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have raided a farming village in Adamawa State, killing six members of a local vigilante group in the process.

The rampaging terrorists stormed Aljannaru, a village between Adamawa and Borno states on Sunday morning.

A local, David Yaro, told SaharaReporters that, "They arrived before dawn riding camels, with herds of cows destroying farms.

"They then climbed a hill overlooking the village and opened fire sporadically, before carrying out house-to-house attacks.

"They killed six persons assisting with security."

A security source, who does not want his name mentioned, also said that the gunmen wielded sophisticated weapons including AK 47 riffles during the attack.

Modibbo Tola, a senior member of the hunters group in the state, confirmed the killing of their members, saying, ‘’Yes, I can confirm to you that we lost six members during the attack by the gunmen riding on camels.

"While we mourn our members including a top official in Gombi Unit, we will continue to help our people by providing security."