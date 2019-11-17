Corruption: Buhari Has 4 Relatives Working Officially In Presidential Villa, Says Prof. Kperogi

Farooq Kperogi, a critic and commentator, has claimed that four

relatives of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari are actively working

in Aso Rock, transmuting from being paupers to enjoying a presidential

treatment.



Many Nigerians are of the view that nepotism is a form of corruption.



Kperogi, a professor of Journalism and Emerging Media at Kennesaw

State University (in the United States) in a Twitter thread, said the

quartet had transmuted from paupers before President Buhari's

assumption of office in 2015 to persons of affluence.



Kperogi listed the names of the four as Abdulkarim Dauda, Sabiu

'Tunde' Yusuf, Dauda 'Zeze' Habu, and Musa Haro.



"I've confirmed these names from multiple sources in Daura and the

Presidential Villa: 1. Abdulkarim Dauda. He is Buhari’s Personal Chief

Security Officer (PCSO). Like Mamman Daura, he is Buhari’s nephew. His

father, Dauda Daura, is Buhari's half-brother from the same father. He

is de facto president Mamman Daura’s full biological brother.



"I exposed a recent secret memo Buhari sent to the Nigeria Police

(where Abdulkarim is officially employed as Commissioner of Police

after 3 unnaturally rapid promotions in three years) instructing it to

circumvent time-honored public service rules & extend his service till

2023 even though he should've retired this year on account of being in

d police for 35 yrs," he stated.



The tweet continued, "2. Sabiu “Tunde” Yusuf. He's Buhari’s, Private

Secretary. Don’t be deceived by the “Tunde” in his name. It’s just a

nickname, probably inspired by Tunde Idiagbon, Buhari’s deputy when he

was a military dictator. Sabiu is the son of Mamman Daura’s full

biological sister by the name of Hajia Halima (more popularly known as

“Hajja Madam” in Daura) who died last year. As you should know by now,

Mamman Daura’s sister is Buhari’s niece since their father (Dauda

Daura) is Buhari’s much older half-brother.



"Sabiu, who is in his 30s, is one of the most powerful people in

Nigeria today. He determines who sees and who doesn’t see Buhari. Only

Mamman Daura and Abba Kyari can overrule him. By several accounts, he

is now a billionaire, although he had no formal work experience before

Buhari became president. He used to sell recharge cards in Daura until

2015!"



Tweeting further, Kperogi noted: "3. Dauda “Zeze” Habu. He's Senior

Personal Assistant to Abba Kyari, the de facto acting president/VP.

His father, Habu Kurma, is Mamman Daura's younger brother. (Kurma is

the Hausa word for deaf. He’s called Kurma because he’s deaf, but this

isn’t derogatory in Hausa culture where people are habitually

identified by their disability).



"4. Musa Haro. He is PA (Domestic Affairs) to Buhari. His mother,

Hajia Kwalla, is Buhari’s biological sister. Hajia Kwalla is a twin.

Her twin sister is called Hajia Amadodo. My friends from Daura told me

last week that Musa “ just bribed the Emir of Daura to be conferred

with the traditional title of Dan Madamin Daura."



Kperogi mentioned two other names of Buhari's relatives currently

serving in his regime.



He explained in his tweet, "Bonus: 5. Ahmed Rufa'i Zakari. He's

Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure. He isn’t Buhari’s

biological relative, but he is his relative by marriage and informal

adoption. Ahmed’s mother is Mrs. Amina Zakari, the controversial INEC

commissioner who, along with compromised INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu,

helped Buhari to rig the 2019 election.



"Buhari’s older sister was married to Amina Zakari’s father, the late

Alhaji Hussaini Adamu. Apart from being Buhari’s in-law, the late

Hussaini Adamu also raised Buhari for some time after Buhari’s father

died, so he was, in a sense, Buhari’s adoptive father."



Speaking further, the vocal critic of Buhari's regime said, in the

tweet: "6. The House of Representatives member representing the

Daura/Sandamu/MaiAdua Federal constituency by the name of Fatihu

Muhammad is the son of Buhari’s older brother by the name of Muhammadu

"Mamman" Danbafale.



"Fatihu became the APC candidate without “proper primary,” as a source

told me. Also remember that Buhari created an entire ministry for his

dabino-stealing former mistress, Ms. Sadiya Umar Farouq. I doubt that

there’s any parallel in Nigeria’s history for the magnitude and

severity of nepotism and personalization of power that we’re seeing

now."

