Corruption: Buhari Has 4 Relatives Working Officially In Presidential Villa, Says Prof. Kperogi

Farooq Kperogi, a critic and commentator, has claimed that four
relatives of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari are actively working
in Aso Rock, transmuting from being paupers to enjoying a presidential
treatment.
Many Nigerians are of the view that nepotism is a form of corruption.
Kperogi, a professor of Journalism and Emerging Media at Kennesaw
State University (in the United States) in a Twitter thread, said the
quartet had transmuted from paupers before President Buhari's
assumption of office in 2015 to persons of affluence.
Kperogi listed the names of the four as Abdulkarim Dauda, Sabiu
'Tunde' Yusuf, Dauda 'Zeze' Habu, and Musa Haro.
"I've confirmed these names from multiple sources in Daura and the
Presidential Villa: 1. Abdulkarim Dauda. He is Buhari’s Personal Chief
Security Officer (PCSO). Like Mamman Daura, he is Buhari’s nephew. His
father, Dauda Daura, is Buhari's half-brother from the same father. He
is de facto president Mamman Daura’s full biological brother.
"I exposed a recent secret memo Buhari sent to the Nigeria Police
(where Abdulkarim is officially employed as Commissioner of Police
after 3 unnaturally rapid promotions in three years) instructing it to
circumvent time-honored public service rules & extend his service till
2023 even though he should've retired this year on account of being in
d police for 35 yrs," he stated.
The tweet continued, "2. Sabiu “Tunde” Yusuf. He's Buhari’s, Private
Secretary. Don’t be deceived by the “Tunde” in his name. It’s just a
nickname, probably inspired by Tunde Idiagbon, Buhari’s deputy when he
was a military dictator. Sabiu is the son of Mamman Daura’s full
biological sister by the name of Hajia Halima (more popularly known as
“Hajja Madam” in Daura) who died last year. As you should know by now,
Mamman Daura’s sister is Buhari’s niece since their father (Dauda
Daura) is Buhari’s much older half-brother.
"Sabiu, who is in his 30s, is one of the most powerful people in
Nigeria today. He determines who sees and who doesn’t see Buhari. Only
Mamman Daura and Abba Kyari can overrule him. By several accounts, he
is now a billionaire, although he had no formal work experience before
Buhari became president. He used to sell recharge cards in Daura until
2015!"
Tweeting further, Kperogi noted: "3. Dauda “Zeze” Habu. He's Senior
Personal Assistant to Abba Kyari, the de facto acting president/VP.
His father, Habu Kurma, is Mamman Daura's younger brother. (Kurma is
the Hausa word for deaf. He’s called Kurma because he’s deaf, but this
isn’t derogatory in Hausa culture where people are habitually
identified by their disability).
"4. Musa Haro. He is PA (Domestic Affairs) to Buhari. His mother,
Hajia Kwalla, is Buhari’s biological sister. Hajia Kwalla is a twin.
Her twin sister is called Hajia Amadodo. My friends from Daura told me
last week that Musa “ just bribed the Emir of Daura to be conferred
with the traditional title of Dan Madamin Daura."
Kperogi mentioned two other names of Buhari's relatives currently
serving in his regime.
He explained in his tweet, "Bonus: 5. Ahmed Rufa'i Zakari. He's
Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure. He isn’t Buhari’s
biological relative, but he is his relative by marriage and informal
adoption. Ahmed’s mother is Mrs. Amina Zakari, the controversial INEC
commissioner who, along with compromised INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu,
helped Buhari to rig the 2019 election.
"Buhari’s older sister was married to Amina Zakari’s father, the late
Alhaji Hussaini Adamu. Apart from being Buhari’s in-law, the late
Hussaini Adamu also raised Buhari for some time after Buhari’s father
died, so he was, in a sense, Buhari’s adoptive father."
Speaking further, the vocal critic of Buhari's regime said, in the
tweet: "6. The House of Representatives member representing the
Daura/Sandamu/MaiAdua Federal constituency by the name of Fatihu
Muhammad is the son of Buhari’s older brother by the name of Muhammadu
"Mamman" Danbafale.
"Fatihu became the APC candidate without “proper primary,” as a source
told me. Also remember that Buhari created an entire ministry for his
dabino-stealing former mistress, Ms. Sadiya Umar Farouq. I doubt that
there’s any parallel in Nigeria’s history for the magnitude and
severity of nepotism and personalization of power that we’re seeing
now."