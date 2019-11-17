Court Sacks Imo Lawmakers, Orders Election Rerun In 90 Days

An Appeal Court sitting in Owerri on Saturday sacked Obinna

Onwubuariri, the member representing Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe

federal constituency of Imo in the House of representatives.



The court also nullified the election of Uju Onwudiwe of the Action

Alliance (AA) representing Njaba state constituency and ordered fresh

elections in 12 polling units within 90 days.



The PDP candidate, Charles Abia had challenged the victory of Onwudiwe

in the appeal court.



The Chairman of the Panel, Justice R.N Pemu, who read the judgment,

said that the election that brought Onwubuariri of the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) to power on February 23 was not in tandem with

the electoral act of 2010, as amended.



The appellate court said the lower court was right to have ordered a

fresh election in the federal constituency.



Pemu said the petitioner, Miriam Onuoha of the All Progressives

Congress (APC), was able to prove her allegations of over-voting,

mutilation of figures and violence which marred the election.



The court, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral

Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return it had earlier

issued Onwubuariri and conduct a fresh election in the entire federal

constituency within 90 days.



The tribunal had sacked Onwubuariri, but the lawmaker dissatisfied

with the judgment appealed the judgment.