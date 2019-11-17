Kogi Elections: 30 Staff Missing After Poll, INEC Cries Out

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission says 30 of its staff are missing after the election in Kogi State.



The ad hoc staff were posted to Olamaboro Local Government Area.



They were declared missing around 1 am on Sunday during the final collation of results in the local government.



The missing INEC staff include presiding officers (POs) and assistant presiding officers (APOs) of polling units in Imane ward 1 and 2 of Olamaboro LGA of Kogi State.



Many of the staff used by INEC were corps members of the National Youth Service Corps.



Announcing the development, the LGA election officer in charge of collation and announcement of results, Garba Mahmood, said the staff were reported missing after voting ended at 2 pm on Saturday.



Meanwhile, INEC has released the names of the missing persons.



Full List Of Missing INEC Of Staff



Olamaboro III

Unit 002- (1) Oladipo Victor



(2) Achimi Samson P-08136653704



(3) Umar Faruk Sani-08032745663



(4) Adama Ibrahim



Unit 006- (1) Abayomi Roseline E.



(2) Onuche Abel E



(3) Onojah Emmanuel



(4) Umoru Mariam-



Unit 013- (1) Effiong Akwaowo-Ukpe



(2) Mattew Agada



(3) Samuel Ibrahim



(4) Sado Bello



Imane 1

Unit 006- (1) Nzeofia Kingsley- Presiding Officer (PO)



(2) Hassan Musa- Assistant Presiding Officer 1 (APO 1)



(3) Ekele Michael – Assistant Presiding Officer 2(APO 2)



(4) Ahmed Mattew – Assistant Presiding Officer 3(APO 3 )



Unit 012 -(1) Ovioawho Omonefe B.- Presiding Officer (PO)



(2) Baba Eric -Assistant Presiding Officer 1 (APO 1)



(3) Gabriel Samuel Assistant Presiding Officer 2 (APO 2)



Unit 015-(1) Nwafor Emmanuel- Presiding Officer (PO)



(2) Agada Ochegeugwa- Assistant Presiding Officer 1(APO 1)



(3) Ojih Martina- Assistant Presiding Officer 2(APO 2)



Unit 016 (1) Ezugwu Stanley- Presiding Officer (PO)



(2) Mohammed Abdullahi- Assistant Presiding Officer 1(APO 1)



(3) Mohammed Ibrahim- Assistant Presiding Officer 2(APO 2)



(4) Adejoh Joy- Assistant Presiding Officer 3(APO 3)



Unit 022 (1) Adebisi Comfort – Presiding Officer (PO)



(2) Yusuf Sofiat- Assistant Presiding Officer 1(APO 1)



(3) Onoja Alice- Assistant Presiding Officer 2(APO 2)



(4) Onuche Vincent- Assistant Presiding Officer 3(APO 3)

Culled from Premium Times.

