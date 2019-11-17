Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi

*Someone even called for my execution—along with Chidi Odinkalu and Ahmed Salkida

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2019

 

Farooq Kperogi, a Nigerian professor based in the United States,
claims he has received at least a threat from a member of President
Muhammadu Buhari's family, Bello Inua Anka.

Kperogi said he was being threatened for posting on Twitter a birthday
video of Mamman Daura, Buhari's nephew and chief of staff.

In a screenshot of the conversation, Kperogi pointed out that what
happened between him and Anka, the sender threatened to sue the
professor and critic of the Buhari regime if he failed to pull down
the video.

"I promise you won't get away with this. You will hear from my lawyers
as long as the video remains on your wall," the message said.

Kperogi, who was accused of sharing various unfounded pictures and
videos during the 2019 elections, said he merely shared the video that
was already in the public domain.

He said: "I didn’t shoot the video. It isn’t exclusive to me. In fact,
it had already done the social media rounds before I shared it on my
social media handles.

"The video was shot, edited, and shared by a member of the Buhari
family. Why should I edit or take it down?"

Continuing, Kperogi stated, "Anyway, if his threat is limited to suing
me in US courts where I live and work, I’m waiting for him. I’ve
already notified my lawyers here. But there’s something darker and
more sinister in the threat 'I promise you won’t get away with this'.

"I’ve received countless threats from supporters of Buhari’s fascist
monocracy. Someone even called for my execution—along with Chidi
Odinkalu and Ahmed Salkida— on Twitter last week.

"I dismissed it as the inconsequential overzealousness of a faceless
Buhari Media Center (BMC) troll."
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kogi/Bayelsa Elections Update: Protest Rocks Bayelsa As Thugs Force Electoral Officers To Abandon Duty Posts In Kogi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sad Nigerians Giving Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides Ethnic, Political Interpretations -Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Boat Conveying Journalists Covering Bayelsa Election Capsizes
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Free Speech Don’t Pass Death Penalty For Hate Speech Into Law, Soyinka Tells NASS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption “EFCC Has Become A Monster”, Says Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FRSC, DSS Arrest Producers Of ‘Chip Whip’ Number Plate, Others
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi/Bayelsa Elections Update: Protest Rocks Bayelsa As Thugs Force Electoral Officers To Abandon Duty Posts In Kogi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sad Nigerians Giving Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides Ethnic, Political Interpretations -Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Boat Conveying Journalists Covering Bayelsa Election Capsizes
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Brothers For Using Commission’s Name To Extort 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Free Speech Don’t Pass Death Penalty For Hate Speech Into Law, Soyinka Tells NASS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military NAF Training Helicopter Crashes In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Confirm Death Of 60-year-old Cleric In Anambra
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Aptitude Test Failure: Zamfara Governor Removes 21 Permanent Secretaries
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad