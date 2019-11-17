Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi

Farooq Kperogi, a Nigerian professor based in the United States,

claims he has received at least a threat from a member of President

Muhammadu Buhari's family, Bello Inua Anka.



Kperogi said he was being threatened for posting on Twitter a birthday

video of Mamman Daura, Buhari's nephew and chief of staff.



In a screenshot of the conversation, Kperogi pointed out that what

happened between him and Anka, the sender threatened to sue the

professor and critic of the Buhari regime if he failed to pull down

the video.



"I promise you won't get away with this. You will hear from my lawyers

as long as the video remains on your wall," the message said.



Kperogi, who was accused of sharing various unfounded pictures and

videos during the 2019 elections, said he merely shared the video that

was already in the public domain.



He said: "I didn’t shoot the video. It isn’t exclusive to me. In fact,

it had already done the social media rounds before I shared it on my

social media handles.



"The video was shot, edited, and shared by a member of the Buhari

family. Why should I edit or take it down?"



Continuing, Kperogi stated, "Anyway, if his threat is limited to suing

me in US courts where I live and work, I’m waiting for him. I’ve

already notified my lawyers here. But there’s something darker and

more sinister in the threat 'I promise you won’t get away with this'.



"I’ve received countless threats from supporters of Buhari’s fascist

monocracy. Someone even called for my execution—along with Chidi

Odinkalu and Ahmed Salkida— on Twitter last week.



"I dismissed it as the inconsequential overzealousness of a faceless

Buhari Media Center (BMC) troll."

