Nigeria's Electoral System Derailed –Seun Onigbinde

Oluseun Onigbinde, Director of BudgIT, has said that Nigeria’s electoral system has derailed.

Onigbinde said this following Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The election recorded a high rate of violence and electoral misconducts.

In a post on Twitter, Onigbinde also lamented that every institution had been compromised.

He said, “90 per cent turnout in an election? As Nigerians lay their bed, they will also rest on it.

“Our electoral system has derailed.

"Every institution has been compromised and laws won't be enough in an atmosphere of impunity.”