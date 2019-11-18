Adoke Arrested In Dubai By Interpol

The International Police known as Interpol, has held Mohammed Bello Adoke in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to a report by TheCable, the current detention of Adoke is over the confusion on his arrest warrant.

An Abuja division of the Federal High Court issued an arrest warrant on Adoke and four others on April 17, 2019, over allegations of financial improprieties filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

EFCC is accusing Adoke of some unlawful deals on the OPL 245 deal executed by the Nigerian Government in 2011.

However, following an application by Adoke’s lawyers, the court, presided over by D.Z. Senchi, vacated the warrant on October 25, 2019, declaring it “null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.

The order vacating the arrest warrant issued on Adoke was not communicated to the Interpol hence the confusion.

The EFCC, reacting to the vacated order, had said it would advertise the originating summons in newspapers after which it would declare the defendants wanted if they failed to appear for trial.

Adoke himself said he was preparing to return to Nigeria after releasing his book and attending to his health.

The senior lawyer, who was said to have arrived Dubai on Monday, November 11, for a scheduled medical check-up, was quizzed by the Interpol and then taken into custody following the mix-up.

A source in the know of the development said the police asked for a certified copy of the vacating order before they can release him and allow him to proceed for his medicals.