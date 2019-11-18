Eight Churches, Mosques Sealed In Lagos Over Noise Pollution

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2019

The Lagos State Government on Sunday closed down eight worship centres across the state for contravening environmental pollution regulations, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. 

General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Dr Dolapo Fasawe,  who led the exercise, said that the facilities were closed down to save the people from health crisis that might arise from the activities of the centres.

The LASEPA boss said that there would be no hiding place for any religious organisation, which failed to operate within the ambit of the law, regardless of their faith.

The sealed facilities are located at 68, Old Ota Road, Orile Agege; 4, Ademola Oshinowo Street, Off Love Street, Ketu; 1 Dele Amuda Street, Lekki.

Others are 17, Ajileye Street, Ilaje Bariga; 39, Kusenla Road, Elegushi and Ajayi Bembe Street Abule Oja, Yaba, among others.

Fasawe said that mutual respect of views, culture and religion, which the annual tolerance day celebration symbolised, must be adhered to by all residents to foster peace.

She said, “Those recalcitrant organisations or worship centres, known to be disturbing the peace of Lagos residents, will face the full wrath of the law.

“In as much as the state government is positively disposed to the peaceful conduct of religion of choice by its citizens, it does not condone infringements on the rights of other residents in the name of religious activities.

“The agency is inundated with petitions and outcry from residents over the insensitivity and intolerance of some religious outlets in different parts of the state.

“LASEPA regrettably notes that several warnings issued to the management of these centres have not yield the result. 

“But of great concern to the state government is the need for religious activities to be conducted in a manner that worshippers will not infringe on others’ rights."

SaharaReporters, New York

