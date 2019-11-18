Illegal Weapons Mar Kogi, Bayelsa Elections -PSC

The Police Service Commission has decried the proliferation of illegal weapons, inadequate logistics amongst others as factors that marred the governorship elections held in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The PSC said this in a statement by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, adding that the challenging terrain were also a militating factor.

He also said armed men overwhelmed security agents during the elections and called on the leadership of the security agencies to immediately take steps to mop up illegal firearms to safeguard the nation’s democracy.

The commission, however, said it was satisfied with the roles played by the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the elections.

It said the interim report of the commission indicated that the police were very professional despite numerous challenges in the two states.

Ani said, “The monitoring team of the commission to the two states observed the proliferation of illegal weapons, inadequate logistics and challenging terrain as militating factors.

“The commission monitored the conduct of police officers on election duties in Bayelsa and Kogi states on Saturday, November 16, 2019, and observed that the police were professional in their conduct during the elections, while the activities of illegal armed men overstretched the capacity of these officers to protect the voters and electoral materials.”