Kidnap Suspect In Adamawa Buys 10 Cows With N450,000 Share

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2019

Filed Photo: Police arrest Cows and herdsmen WithinNigeria

 

A member of a kidnap gang in Adamawa State, Bello Abdullahi, 24, has said that he bought 10 cows in his village in Yobe State for rearing from the N450,000 he got from N20m they collected as ransom from the family of a businessman named Abubakar Bashar.

Abdullahi, who was on Monday paraded alongside a member of his gang by the police in Adamawa, said that they got tips on how to abduct their victim from a boy looking after cattle.

He said, “It is true I am part of the syndicate that abducted Abubakar Bashar.

“We were six in number. Our leader in the group told me that we were given N20m as ransom for the release of Bashar.

"They gave me N450,000 as my share. I bought 10 cows in my village in Yobe State.

"We got information on how to get Bashar from a boy herding cattle.”

Spokesperson for the police in Adamawa, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said Abdullahi and his gang had been terrorising the state for a while.

He said, “The intelligence department of the command has been working and we were able to arrest two, leaving four at large, and we are trying hard to see how we can track others.

"Also, because of the efforts we have been making, the kidnappers of Prof Felix Elisanmi of Modibbo Adama University have released him.

"The kidnappers are on the run though, but the command is doing everything possible to round them up.”

SaharaReporters, New York

