Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has emerged winner of Saturday's governorship election in the state.

Bello won his second term in office after securing victory with a high margin.

He won in 12 of the 21 local government areas in the state.

Bello and the All Progressives Congress polled a total 406,222 votes ahead of Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party, who had 189,704 votes, and Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party, who emerged third with 9,482 votes.