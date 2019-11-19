Jang Given 14 Days To Prove EFCC Has No Case Against Him

A court has given Jonah Jang, former governor of Plateau State, 14 days to prepare his no-case submission application and file for a hearing.

The State High Court in Jos gave the order on Monday after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission closed its case.

The former governor, through his lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), is arguing that EFCC has not been able to link any of the allegations to him.

Jang and a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam, are being tried on 17 amended charges by the commission.

The offences border on alleged corruption and money laundering amounting to over N6.3bn during his tenure as governor.

Both Jang and Pam pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ozekhome said that no case had been established against Jang to warrant his indictment by the court.

He told the court that they needed 14 days to write the formal no-case submission because of the volume of exhibits and documents tendered at the proceedings, which they have to go through.