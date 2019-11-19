Re-open Borders, Nigerian Traders Are Also Suffering, Ghana's Ex-President Tells Buhari

Ex-President of Ghana, John Mahama, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-open Nigeria's border with neighbouring countries so that economic activities can thrive in West Africa.

Mahama made the plea while delivering a lecture during a book launch in Lagos, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said Nigerian businesses that relied on supply from other West African countries were suffering.

Mahama said, “I am sure that businesses in Nigeria that rely on supplies from these countries are also suffering.

“With the signing of the joint border task force agreement between Nigeria and her neighbours, I will like to take this opportunity to appeal to Nigeria to open up her border so that economic activities can resume.

“ECOWAS was set up to foster the ideal of collective self-sufficiency for its member states.

“As a trading union, it is also meant to create a single, large trading bloc through economic cooperation.

“Integrated economic activities as envisaged in the area revolve around but are not limited to industry, transport, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, natural resources, commerce, monetary and financial issues, social as well as cultural matters.”