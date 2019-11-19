Release Names Of 80,000 Ghost Workers In Police, Court Orders IGP

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to release the details of the 80,115 ghost officers said to have been discovered in police formations and command in 2018.

Justice Binta Nyako in a judgment on Tuesday ordered Adamu to release the information to a civil society organisation, Centre for Social Justice, which earlier applied for it but was denied access by police authorities.

The judge, therefore, ordered the police boss to immediately release to the group the information including names and contact addresses of the “ghost officers” and their ranks.

The judge, according to a report by PUNCH, also ordered the IGP to release the bank account numbers, bank verification numbers, monthly salaries and emoluments and the total money paid to each one of them.

The court also ordered the IGP to pay to CSJ, the sum of N500,000 as damages for earlier denying the group access to the information.

Lead Director of CSJ, Mr Eze Onyekpere, in a statement on Tuesday said that his organisation sent a Freedom of Information request to the IGP on April 3, 2018, requesting information on the details of the list of 80,115 ghost officers.

He noted that the then Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, had disclosed the information about the existence of the ghost workers in her presentation on the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System to the Federal Executive Council on March 21, 2018.

The IGP was said to have failed to release the information and gave reasons for the inability of the police to grant the request to CSJ.