Survivors Of Boko Haram Attacks Adopt New Strategy To Rebuild Communities, Restore Hope

Survivors of armed conflicts in Northern Nigeria especially Boko Haram attacks have invented local savings initiative for economic recovery in a bid to restore hope in their communities.

The survivors, who had formed groups of 25 persons (50 percent women) have leveraged on a European Union's £11m supported program to build a new lease of life.

The EU had in the aftermath of Boko Haram and other violent conflicts launched 14 key self-help components in Adamawa and Kebbi states to help affected families build resilience against hunger and poverty.

In Adamawa State for instance, over 25,000 households have benefited from the initiative by creating local savings and loan scheme known Village Savings and Loan (VSL) scheme.

Besides the VSL, the livestock transfer component has lifted 2870 poor families out of poverty.

Under the scheme, a household receives a goat and afterward transfer its offspring to another beneficiary on the down-line.

In the same vein, the villagers also operate food loan scheme and so far 350 food reserve/grain banks have been constructed.

Through these components, they contribute into a weekly savings box and so far the clusters have saved over N1m each, besides unrecovered loans.

A beneficiary, Doina Joseph, from Dumne in Song Local Government Area, said, "The devastating impact of Boko Haram and herdsmen invasion put together almost ruined our lives.

"Yet within me, I knew we had to survive one way or the other.

"Somehow, our story caught the attention of OXFAM and CRUDAN, who brought us these self-help templates."



Audu Ferefere from Malabu under Fufore Local Government Area, recounted how through the initiative he was able to raise N180,000 and also build a house for his family.

Under the climate change component, the villagers vigorously embark on tree planting for economic purposes and to also combat desertification.

Usman Faleye of OXFAM and Sunday Andrew from Adamawa State Planning Commission, both confirmed that the components were potent tools of combatting hunger and poverty especially among survivors of Boko Haram attacks in the region.

