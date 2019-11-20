Davido, Wizkid, Others Shower Burna Boy With Praises After Grammy Awards Nomination

Leading Nigerian musicians have continued to shower praises on Hip-hop artiste – Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy – after he was nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

In the list released on Wednesday, Burna’s ‘African Giant’ album was nominated in the ‘Best World Music category.’

The nomination is for albums containing at least 51 per cent playing time of new vocal or instrumental world music recordings.

Celebrating with the artiste over the feat, Banky W in a tweet said, “Our African giant has been nominated for a Grammy!

“Congratulations to @burnaboy, his mom and the entire team.

“Amazing and well deserved. Anything is possible with a little bit of faith and a lot of hard work. So happy for him.”

Also reacting to the announcement, ace music producer, Don Jazzy, said, “Congrats to the African giant @burnaboy on the Grammy nomination.

“Congrats on having the most amazing couple of years. The Grammy is actually just the icing on the already juicy cake.”

Adding his voice to the flurry of encomiums for Burna, Davido said, “Congrats @burnaboy, you deserve more than a nomination.”

It was the same for Wizkid, who said, “King Burna!! Congratulations blood! You deserve everything and more.”

Burna Boy is nominated in the same category with Altin Gün (GECE); Bokanté and Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (What Heat); Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (Fanm D’Ayiti) and Angelique Kidjo (Celia).