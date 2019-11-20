EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Set To Re-arraign Maina Over Fresh N738m Fraud

Maina in court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will again re-arraign Abdulrasheed Maina on a fresh nine-count charge of N738m fraud, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Maina would be arraigned alongside one Ann Igwe Olachi at the FCT High Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

According to the charge sheet seen by SaharaReporters, Maina was accused of receiving stolen property, an offence punishable under Section 317 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, vol. 4, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, 2007.

The offences were alleged to have been committed between 2010 and 2011.

Count one of the charges reads, “Abdulrasheed Maina on or about 2nd July, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received the sum Of N155,000,000 (one hundred and fifty-five million naira only) from Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited through one Osarenkhoe Afe (both of whom are facing a separate charge at the Federal High Court) knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.”

Count two reads, “Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina on or about July 8, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received the sum of N107,398,500 (one hundred and seven million, three hundred and ninety-eight thousand naira) from Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited through one Osarenkhoe Afe (both of whom are facing a separate charge at the Federal High Court) knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.”

Count three reads, “Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi between July and December, 2011 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received an aggregate sum of N153,146,719.99 (one hundred and fifty- three million, one hundred and forty-six thousand, seven hundred and nineteen naira, ninety-nine kobo) from Xangee Technologies Limited (which company is facing a separate charge before this Court) knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.”

Count four stated, “That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi between August, 2010 and December, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received the sum of N30,056,000 (thirty million, fifty-six thousand naira only) from the proprietors of Fatidek Ventures through one Salami Kareem Adesokan knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.”

Count five said, “That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi sometime in 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received the dollar equivalent of the sum of N34,380,000 (thirty four million, three hundred and eighty thousand naira) from one Idi Abdullahi knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of payment of allowances.

Count six stated, “That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi between August, 2010 and December, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received an aggregate sum of N96,765,400 (ninety sixty million, seven hundred and sixty five thousand, four hundred naira only) from the proprietors of Obalando Nigeria Enterprises through Kelani Tajudeen and Salami Kareem Adesokan knowing that the said money was stolen from Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.”

Count seven, “That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi between December, 2010 and January, 2011 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received an aggregate sum of N136,200,000 (one hundred and thirty six million, two hundred thousand naira only) from one Ibrahim Abdulkarim knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of payment of allowances.

Count eight reads, “That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi on or about 23 August, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received an aggregate sum of N20,198,400 (twenty million, one hundred and ninety eight thousand naira only) from Jolance Integrated Concept Limited through Ganiyu Owolabi Rasaki and Salami Kareem Adesokan knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.

Count nine stated, “That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi sometime in July, 2011 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received the dollar equivalent of the sum of N5,476,000 (five million, four hundred and seventy six thousand naira) through one Madubuke Christian and Jihn Yusuf Yakubu knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria and paid into a First Bank Plc account No. 4033010067733 of Madubuke Christian while fraudulently using the name of “I. Lamurde, Chairman” under the guide of payment for official Estacode.”

Maina is currently facing a 12-count bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.

This is after the court had ordered the forfeiture of 23 property linked to him.

A former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Maina was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services at a hotel in Abuja after allegedly sneaking into the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, following a four-year hunt for him.

The Federal Civil Service Commission had dismissed him in 2013 for absconding from duty following recommendation by the office of the Head of Service after he was accused of being involved in a N2bn pension fraud.

A warrant for his arrest was soon issued after an investigation by the Senate Joint Committee on Public Service Establishment.

He was subsequently declared wanted by the police after he disappeared from public glare.

But in 2017, he returned to Nigeria under controversial circumstances and was soon reinstated as a Director in the Ministry of Interior – an incident, which led to crisis between Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, and Head of Service at the time – Winifred Oyo-Ita.

However, following outrage by Nigerians, President Buhari ordered Maina's immediate sack and called for a detailed inquiry into his re-appearance and reinstatement in the federal civil service.