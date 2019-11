A boy residing at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Chinedu (surname withheld), has been apprehended by the vigilante group of Onicha-Ugbo while carrying out a robbery operation with his gang members.

It was gathered that luck ran out on the suspect while his gang robbed innocent citizens along the road leading to Benin.

The suspected robbers wore masks when they were discovered.