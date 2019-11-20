Police To Arraign 57 For Alleged Homosexuality On November 22

The Nigerian Police Force will arraign 57 persons for alleged homosexuality before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on November 22, 2019, by 10:00 am prompt.

Lack of space had stalled the planned arraignment at the last adjourned date but the issue had been resolved and the venue will be the Lanbo Hall of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi

The suspects were arrested on August 26, 2018 at about 2:00am at Kelly Hotel, Egbeda, Lagos m.

The state government said the defendants committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 5 (2) of Same-sex Marriage (prohibition) Act ‘2013 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The defendants had earlier been arraigned before a Lagos State Magistrate Court at Yaba on a three-count charge bordering on cultism and cultist activities.