Police To Arraign 57 For Alleged Homosexuality On November 22

Lack of space had stalled the planned arraignment at the last adjourned date but the issue had been resolved and the venue will be the Lanbo Hall of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2019

 

The Nigerian Police Force will arraign 57 persons for alleged homosexuality before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on November 22, 2019, by 10:00 am prompt.

Lack of space had stalled the planned arraignment at the last adjourned date but the issue had been resolved and the venue will be the Lanbo Hall of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi

The suspects were arrested on August 26, 2018 at about 2:00am at Kelly Hotel, Egbeda, Lagos m.

The state government said the defendants committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 5 (2) of Same-sex Marriage (prohibition) Act ‘2013 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The defendants had earlier been arraigned before a Lagos State Magistrate Court at Yaba on a three-count charge bordering on cultism and cultist activities. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Court Restrains Nigerian Banks From Honouring NIMC Card By Mastercard
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Policemen Force Man To Withdraw N715,000 For Them, Threaten To Deal With Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Release Names Of 80,000 Ghost Workers In Police, Court Orders IGP
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Sex Nigeria Rated Worst Country For LGBTQ+ Travellers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Officer Responsible For Kolade Johnson’s Death Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Court Convicts Nine Persons, Four Vessels For Illegal Petroleum Deal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Indian Guards Lagos Apartment With Smuggled Lion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Woman Leader Set Ablaze In Kogi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains Nigerian Banks From Honouring NIMC Card By Mastercard
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics How My Victory Was Stolen At Night -Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Policemen Force Man To Withdraw N715,000 For Them, Threaten To Deal With Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy JUST IN: Veteran Economic Analyst, Henry Boyo, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Policemen Driving Against Traffic Crush Two To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Jailed Internet Fraudster Coordinates $100m Scam While In Nigerian Prison
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS Shehu Of Borno’s Son Knocks Down Civil Defence Official With Car
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Ghana Re-open Borders, Nigerian Traders Are Also Suffering, Ghana's Ex-President Tells Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad