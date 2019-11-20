Senate Calls For Inclusion Of Nuclear Power In Nigeria's Energy Mix

The Nigeria Senate has called for the inclusion of nuclear power into the country’s energy mix in a bid to address issues of power.

This was part of the resolution reached by the Senate on Wednesday following a motion by Al-Makura Umar Tanko representing Nassarawa South.

The Senate urged government to reposition the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority to enable it carry out its mandate of ensuring safety, adding that the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission should be revitalised.

A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Senate reads, “Senate resolves to urge the Federal Government to reposition the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority to enable it to carry out its mandate of ensuring safety, security safeguards and physical protection of nuclear materials including hazardous waste in Nigeria.

“It urges the Federal Government to re-engineer, refocus and recognise the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission with the mandate to ensure timely contacts and negotiations with nuclear vendors for construction of nuclear power plants with time line.

“We urge the Federal Government to expedite action on the Nuclear Safety, Security and Safeguards Bill currently with the Senate; and pass into law all treaties and protocols on nuclear energy as ratified by Nigeria.”