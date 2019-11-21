Ganduje Rejects Court Ruling, Vows To Continue Dealing With Sacked Monarchs

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has rejected the ruling of a Kano High Court, which sacked four emirs he recently appointed.

Justice Usman Na’Abba had in a ruling on Thursday dissolved the four new first-class emirates, stating that the law creating them did not follow due process.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how Ganduje planned and executed a three-step plan to oust Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, and disintegrate the Kano emirate, which had been around for centuries over a personal feud.

Ganduje in a statement by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Mallam Muhammad Garba, said the state was studying the ruling of the court on the creation of four new emirates with a view to taking immediate appropriate action.

He posited that the government will not fold its arms and concede such constitutional power in the interest of the well-being of the people and general development of the state.

The statement said, “Despite the ruling, the government still recognises them as first class emirs and will continue dealing with them as such.

“The state government therefore advises people to be calm, law-abiding and await further action.”