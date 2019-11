Two people have been killed after armed robbers attacked a bank in Oye, Ekiti State, on Thursday.

The robbers overpowered the police officer attached to the bank to gain access to the facility before killing him.

A school girl was also hit by a stray bullet and died on the spot.

It was gathered that the robbers went away with millions of naira, which was stolen from the vault of the bank.

Customers of the bank, who were inside during the incident were also robbed of valuables.