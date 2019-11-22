BREAKING: I’m Not Running For Another Term, So I Can Afford To Be Reckless, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he “can afford to be reckless because” he would not be needing the votes of Nigerians again in another election.

Buhari made the declaration on Friday during the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

He said that apart from the fact that age was no longer on his side, he would not seek a third term in office because it was not backed or supported by the Nigerian constitution.

Buhari said, “I am not going to make mistake of attempting a third term or whatever term.

“Besides age, I swore by the holy book that I believe in and will go by the constitution.

“I know I am in my last term and I can afford to be reckless because I am not going to ask for anybody's vote.”

In recent days, there have insinuations by some politicians that Buhari was preparing the way for a third term in office.

Though those around him had always denied such moves, Buhari’s statement on Friday may have put paid to any such talk.