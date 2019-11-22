In Case You Missed It: There's Nothing Buhari Asks That I'll Not Approve, Says Senate President

Ahmed Lawan, Nigeria's Senate President, has said he will do anything President Muhammadu Buhari requests of him in the Senate.



Lawan said this when the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), paid him a visit in Abuja on Thursday.



Sagay had appealed to the Senate President to ensure that Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was confirmed as the substantive head of the agency.



In response, the Senate President said, “The confirmation of Acting Chairman of EFCC – there is no request before this Senate for the confirmation of the Acting Chairman of EFCC.



“This is a new Senate and therefore, until there is a request, there is nothing the Senate can do.



“I want to assure you that any request that comes from Mr President is a request that will make Nigeria a better place in terms of appointments or legislation and the Senate will act expeditiously to ensure that we play our part in the confirmation or passing of legislation appropriately.”



The Senate President said the lawmakers are “in a haste” to pass anti-corruption bills.



He added, “As far as we are concerned, those bills will have to come again and start to go through the process from the very beginning.



“We are ready; in fact, we are in haste if those bills are ready for us to start working on them.”