In Case You Missed It: There's Nothing Buhari Asks That I'll Not Approve, Says Senate President

Lawan said this when the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), paid him a visit in Abuja on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2019

Ahmed Lawan, Nigeria's Senate President, has said he will do anything President Muhammadu Buhari requests of him in the Senate.

Lawan said this when the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), paid him a visit in Abuja on Thursday.

Sagay had appealed to the Senate President to ensure that Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was confirmed as the substantive head of the agency.

In response, the Senate President said, “The confirmation of Acting Chairman of EFCC – there is no request before this Senate for the confirmation of the Acting Chairman of EFCC.

“This is a new Senate and therefore, until there is a request, there is nothing the Senate can do.

“I want to assure you that any request that comes from Mr President is a request that will make Nigeria a better place in terms of appointments or legislation and the Senate will act expeditiously to ensure that we play our part in the confirmation or passing of legislation appropriately.”

The Senate President said the lawmakers are “in a haste” to pass anti-corruption bills.

He added, “As far as we are concerned, those bills will have to come again and start to go through the process from the very beginning.

“We are ready; in fact, we are in haste if those bills are ready for us to start working on them.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Court Sacks Four Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Free Speech Governors Oppose Death Penalty For Hate Speech
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Rejects Court Ruling, Vows To Continue Dealing With Sacked Monarchs
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Bayelsa Election: We’ve No Issues With Jonathan –PDP
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Commits To End Open Defecation As Buhari Signs Executive Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Bayelsa Election: Group Calls For Swift Prosecution Of Electoral Offenders
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Calls Nigerian Professor "Bastard" For Inquiring About Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerians Express Outrage Over Babcock University’s Expulsion Of Female Student In Leaked Sex Video
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News NDPHC Begins Construction Of 10 Power Generation Plants
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Ownership Disagreement Delays AEDC For Three Years
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Four Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Mompha Demands N5m From EFCC For Unlawful Detention
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Killed As Robbers Attack Bank In Ekiti
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Free Speech Governors Oppose Death Penalty For Hate Speech
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Babcock And The Expulsion Of Innocent Girl By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Rejects Court Ruling, Vows To Continue Dealing With Sacked Monarchs
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Bayelsa Election: We’ve No Issues With Jonathan –PDP
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad