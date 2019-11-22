Live Above Your Means And Be Sacked, Customs Boss Tells Officers

Hameed Ali

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2019

Hameed Ali

 

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), has said that he will sack any officer living above their remuneration and involved in illicit activities.

Ali gave the warning while decorating some newly promoted officers of the service in Abuja on Friday.

About 2,508 officers were promoted to various ranks by the management of the agency. 

The customs boss warned that no officer in the agency should live above his or her earnings if they desire to remain in service.

He said every officer could survive within the remuneration package of the service if well managed.

Ali said, “I will show the way out to any officer who thinks he cannot survive with his remuneration but involve in illicit ways to acquire wealth.

“I know the service gives you enough that you can survive on, it is just a question of prudence.

“You can never have everything you desire to acquire.

“You must prioritise your needs and by the time you do that, you will meet your needs.”

 
SaharaReporters, New York

