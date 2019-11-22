Nigeria, Iraq, Blurring Early 2020 Outlook For Oil-Based Economies

The sources also informed Reuters that Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing for the current output restriction of 1.2m barrels daily to be extended from March to June 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2019

Sources close to decision makers in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has said Nigeria and Iraq’s inability to comply with oil production cuts, is making it difficult to predict what the market for the product will be in the first quarter of 2020. 

The sources also informed Reuters that Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing for the current output restriction of 1.2m barrels daily to be extended from March to June 2020. 

The key reason for the move by the Saudis is the planned listing of state-owned Aramco in December.

“The Saudis want to see how the rest of those who are not complying – Nigeria and Iraq do first. There are no numbers being circulated so far for deeper cuts or changing output quotas,” said the first OPEC source. 

Fortunately for the two defaulters, there are no discussions about deepening cuts just yet.

“So far, we have two main scenarios: either meet in December and extend the current cuts until June or defer the decision until early next year, meet before March to see how the market looks and extend the cuts until the middle of the year,” said an OPEC source. 

The Arabians intend to give the final value of the Aramco share by December 5, which coincides with when the cartel and its Russian-led alliance known as OPEC Plus are expected to have arrived at a decision on whether to deepen present cuts.

“It is more likely that we will extend the agreement in December to send a positive message to the market. 

"The Saudis don’t want oil prices to fall, they want to put a floor under the prices because of the (Aramco) IPO,” the official said. 

OPEC’s General Secretary, Nigeria’s Mohammed Barkindo, had a positive outlook on how Q1 2020 will be.

According to the news agency, Barkindo expects a slowdown in the supply of the United States Shale oil and a potential upside for petroleum demand. 

The International Energy Agency believes OPEC will lose 1m barrels of demand daily in 2020 due to increased production from countries that do not belong to the OPEC Plus coalition.

Whatever the prediction for the market early next year might be, the Saudis want oil prices to go higher or stay within the $60 bracket and Russia is fully backing the US ally.

Nigeria’s medium term expenditure framework for 2020-2022 is predicated on higher oil production. 

The country is desirous of increasing its output to 3m by 2023. 

This implies that the country would be willing to sell its oil at any price and pump as much as it can salvage from sabotage and shut-ins. 

Coupled with its over-production since new cuts came in January, Nigeria has shown that its strategy does not align with that of the cartel but has not like Qatar, decided to pull out.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy JUST IN: Senate Gives Go Ahead On 7.5 Per Cent VAT Increase, Six Other Taxes
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Economy JUST IN: Veteran Economic Analyst, Henry Boyo, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy NIMASA Contribution To Consolidated Revenue Surpasses N12m Budgeted Sum
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption SaharaReporters Social Media Poll Finds Nigerians Think Diezani Is A Thief And A Liar
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Finance PPPRA Announces Petrol To Be Sold For N86 Per Litre Not N85
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Oil Bunkering: Court Summons Zenith Bank Over N150m Bond For Accused Russians
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Calls Nigerian Professor "Bastard" For Inquiring About Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerians Express Outrage Over Babcock University’s Expulsion Of Female Student In Leaked Sex Video
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News NDPHC Begins Construction Of 10 Power Generation Plants
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Ownership Disagreement Delays AEDC For Three Years
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Four Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Mompha Demands N5m From EFCC For Unlawful Detention
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Killed As Robbers Attack Bank In Ekiti
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Free Speech Governors Oppose Death Penalty For Hate Speech
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Babcock And The Expulsion Of Innocent Girl By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Rejects Court Ruling, Vows To Continue Dealing With Sacked Monarchs
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Bayelsa Election: We’ve No Issues With Jonathan –PDP
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad