Probe Protest Against Sowore, Falana, HEDA Tells National Assembly

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda has asked the National Assembly to probe the protest staged against Omoyele Sowore and Femi Falana (SAN).

A group had staged a protest in support of the defiance of court order by the Department of State Services not to release Sowore.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, HEDA urged the National Assembly to uncover the identities of the protesters since the protest may have been sponsored with public funds.

It added that the protest was an act of corruption when young people were being lured to earn a living by subverting the principles of democracy.

“This is another case of misuse of public funds and corruption. How much of funds were given to the protesters and where did the resources come from?

"The organisers of the protest which called itself Save Nigeria Movement must have been sponsored by anti-democracy forces.

“This in itself is a threat to democracy”, a statement by HEDA’s Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, stated.

“This is a dangerous trend in the history of Nigeria for a group to be protesting against the enforcement of the ruling of a Federal court asking the DSS to release detained activists.

“Disobedience of court order is the worst thing that can happen to democracy.

“The action of the DSS has diminished the confidence of Nigerians in the democratic process. The danger is the threat of the DSS to the Judiciary,” Suraju added.