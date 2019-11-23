BREAKING: Many Feared Killed As Herdsmen Storm Adamawa Village

The armed herdsmen were said to have attacked the village on Saturday afternoon, according to Emmanuel Nicholas, a local in the area, who spoke with SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2019


 

 

Many persons are feared killed in an attack by rampaging herdsmen on Shuwa-Kala'a Village under Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Another resident of the area, Sani Ahmed, told our correspondent that since the commencement of the harvest season, herdsmen had been terrorising the area.

He said, “This morning they (herdsman) attacked and robbed a man who went to the farm to bring home his harvest.

“He returned and had barely informed the community of what happened to him when we saw them coming from all angles.

“Our local vigilante quickly mobilised and put up resistance and were able to repel them.

“But there are casualties on both sides but I cannot ascertain how many.”

Ahmed however, said the military had intervened and he hope they will be able to push the herdsmen far away. 

When contacted, spokesperson for the police, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said he needed time to get the report from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Hong.

SaharaReporters, New York

