Charges Against Adoke Sent To Dubai, Says Sagay

Itse Sagay

Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), has said that a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), may soon be extradited from the United Arab Emirates as charges and other relevant documents have been sent to Dubai where he is being detained, according to Saturday PUNCH.

The PACAC chairman said Adoke would remain in custody based on the documents sent.

He said, “The charges against him have been forwarded to Dubai. The authorities of the UAE will then determine that there are serious charges against him and then trigger the implementation of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty which would see him being brought to Nigeria for trial with or without extradition proceedings.

“The charges will ensure that he is held pending the appropriate steps being made to ensure his extradition.”

Adoke was detained by INTERPOL last week in connection with the ongoing investigation into Malabu Oil Block (OPL 245).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had filed charges bordering on alleged mismanagement of $1.6bn Malabu Oil cash against Adoke and a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete and others.

Adoke had been put on INTERPOL’s watch-list based on the bench warrant obtained by the EFCC from a Federal High Court.

However, following an application by Adoke’s lawyers, the court, presided over by Justice D.Z. Senchi, on October 25, 2019, declared it “null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.

It was alleged that the order vacating the arrest warrant issued on Adoke was not communicated to the INTERPOL hence the arrest.

When asked why the government failed to communicate the fresh development to INTERPOL, Sagay, who said he would not want to comment on the matter, noted that the judiciary ought to support the fight against corruption.

Sagay added, “I heard about the matter (quashing of the arrest order) but I don’t want to comment on it. This is why we in PACAC are saying that the judiciary should be brought in and properly be informed and educated about the war against corruption.

“This is a time that the judiciary should avoid technicalities and dwell on the substance of the matter. If I were sitting at the court what I would ask myself is, ‘does this man have a case to answer?’ If that is the case, whether he has been served or not are mere technicalities.”

