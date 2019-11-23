Corpses Of Three Family Members Discovered in Benue Apartment

Three corpses belonging to a family were discovered in their room situated in the North-Bank area of Makurdi, Benue State, the police has confirmed.

Spokesperson for the state command, Catherine Anene, said investigations were ongoing to unravel the cause of death.

She also disclosed that a little girl was found in the room where the dead bodies were discovered completely unhurt but too small to give useful information.

She said the cause of death was still unknown but added that all the corpses had no physical injuries to warrant an immediate determination of cause of death.

She said, “The incident was reported on Friday and when our men rushed to the scene we discovered three dead bodies: a man, his wife and son all dead."