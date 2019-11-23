Government To Plant 25 Million Trees To Combat Climate Change

President Buhari in his farm

The Nigerian Government has announced that it will soon commence the planting of 25 million trees to curb afforestation and erosion in the country in the face of changing climate.

Minister of Environment, Muhammad Abubakar, made the announcement this on Saturday during the 13th session of the National Council on Environment in Kaduna State.

Senate Committee Deputy Chairman on Environment, Hassan Hadeja, urged states and Federal Government to invest more on solar energy, which according to him will go a long way in reducing environmental pollution.

In recent times, climate change has been a topical issue at many fora around the world including in Nigeria where its effect had led to devastation and destruction in different ways.