Government To Plant 25 Million Trees To Combat Climate Change

In recent times, climate change has been a topical issue at many fora around the world including in Nigeria where its effect had led to devastation and destruction in different ways.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2019

President Buhari in his farm

 

The Nigerian Government has announced that it will soon commence the planting of 25 million trees to curb afforestation and erosion in the country in the face of changing climate.

Minister of Environment, Muhammad Abubakar, made the announcement this on Saturday during the 13th session of the National Council on Environment in Kaduna State.

Senate Committee Deputy Chairman on Environment, Hassan Hadeja, urged states and Federal Government to invest more on solar energy, which according to him will go a long way in reducing environmental pollution.

In recent times, climate change has been a topical issue at many fora around the world including in Nigeria where its effect had led to devastation and destruction in different ways.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Not Running For Another Term, So I Can Afford To Be Reckless, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics In Case You Missed It: There's Nothing Buhari Asks That I'll Not Approve, Says Senate President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC NEC To Inaugurate Reconciliation Committee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor Threatens To Arrest Predecessor If Killings Continue In State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Jobs Civil Servants Are Nigeria's Problem -Afe Babalola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Reps Investigate NIMASA, Transport Ministry Over $214.8m Security Contract
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News NDPHC Begins Construction Of 10 Power Generation Plants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Not Running For Another Term, So I Can Afford To Be Reckless, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Wanted Couple Arrested In Ivory Coast After 23 Years On The Run
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal UPDATE: Warrant Of Arrest For Air Peace Founder Issued By US Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics In Case You Missed It: There's Nothing Buhari Asks That I'll Not Approve, Says Senate President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Queen’s College Student To Face Disciplinary Panel Over Artificial Eyelashes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Arraign Mompha On Monday
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Sports I Still Get N5m Monthly Pension As England’s Ex-player –John Fashanu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Charges Against Adoke Sent To Dubai, Says Sagay
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC NEC To Inaugurate Reconciliation Committee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad