Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus Record Remarkable Wins As Arsenal’s Misery Continues

In major European football league matches played on Saturday, spectators and viewers around the world including in Nigeria were treated to all sorts of experience – good, bad and ugly.

For example, in the widely followed English Premier League, table toppers – Liverpool – fought a resilient Crystal Palace team to walk away 2-1 winners at the end of 90 minutes to keep their title hopes alive.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino delivered the maximum points for Jurgen Klopp’ side after Wilfried Zaha had scored an equaliser late in the second half.

In other parts of England, Leicester City where Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi is an integral member of the team, thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 courtesy of goals from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy.

But it was a different story for Arsenal Football Club of London as their troubles on the pitch continued on Saturday after they were held to a draw at home by Southampton.

The result could have been worse for Unai Emery’s side had the visitors converted all their chances inside the 18-yard box.

It took the artistry of Alexandre Lacazette late in extra-time to score the equalising goal for Arsenal and grab a point for them.

Following the team’s poor performance in recent times, Emery had come under intense pressure with many of the fans already losing faith in him and his ability to deliver long-awaited success after the departure of Arsene Wenger last season.

In Spain and Italy, Barcelona and Juventus both ground out important wins away from home against Laganes and Atalanta respectively despite strong resistance from their opponents.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal gave Barcelona a 2-1 win over the host team while a double from Gonzalo Higuain and one from Paulo Dybala saw Juventus come from behind to emerge victorious.

Most top sides in Europe’s biggest football leagues were all busy on Saturday as a result of the resumption of the Champions League and Europa League between Tuesday and Thursday.