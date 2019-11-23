Osun Government Shuts Down School Over Teachers, Students Clash

It was gathered that some students and teachers in the school engaged in physical fight, wielding cutlasses and sticks, a situation that caused tension in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2019

 

The Osun State government has ordered the immediate closure of Baptist High School, Gbodofon, Osogbo, after some irate students engaged teachers in physical duel and vandalised school properties, according to TheFlash, a local newspaper.

Commissioner for Education, Mr Oladoyin Folorunsho, gave the order while inspecting the school to assess the level of damage by the students.

A student, who pleaded anonymity, told journalists that the duel started last week Wednesday when some unknown students stormed the school.

He said, “We saw some students last week Wednesday in our school armed with machete and this made everyone to run for their lives.

“Although, hardly will a month pass that we don’t experience something like this and whenever such occurs, some of the irate students usually locked our teachers in their staff room.

“Last week Friday, they stormed our school again and some bold teachers confronted them which in turn led to the fight between the teachers and students.”

Oladoyin who expressed displeasure over the misconduct of the students ordered that the case be thoroughly investigated so that the perpetrators of the act will be brought to book.

He said that the estimated cost of the damages should be determined as the concerned students will be made to pay to serve as a lesson to others.

 

