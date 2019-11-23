Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police

A policeman and a girl were shot dead by the robbers during the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2019

Commissioner of Police in Ekiti, Asuquo Amba, has disclosed that CCTV footage recovered from a bank attacked by armed robbers in the state on Friday showed a staff taking money from the vault few minutes before the incident.

A policeman and a girl were shot dead by the robbers during the attack.

Amba told journalists that there seems to be a connivance between the bank staff and the robbers, who reportedly went away with over N25m.

He said, “The IGP has directed that there must be a very thorough investigation and that this mode of operation must be brought to fore,

“What baffles me is that there was nexus between the robbers and insiders in the banking premises. The Oye Police Division is about one or two poles from here. It was the first point of attack. The bankers confirmed that they heard the shots and it took about 10 minutes before the robbers arrived at the bank from there.

“Within the period, there were some activities that went on inside the bank. It is either there was strict connivance, or that the bank officials took advantage to carry out their own intention which an investigation would prove.

“Between the time the robbers attacked our men and the time the robbery took place, the staff had enough time to escape through the exit door. They were captured by CCTV moving in and out of the vault. The vault was even opened before the robbers came.

“Despite the opportunity, none of them made efforts to escape, they were stuffing money and there is evidence to prove this.

“The staff opened the vault by 3:05pm and the robbers blew up the security door at 3:12pm, this gave a strong suspicion that there was internal collaboration in this matter.

“A carton containing N2m was hidden under the table within the banking hall. This should be part of the loots from the strong room.”

