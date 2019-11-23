Two Kidnap Victims Rescued By Police In Katsina

The victims were said to have been kidnapped on November 16 and found on Thursday at a location between Katsina and Zamfara states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2019

 

The police in Katsina State have rescued two persons kidnapped and taken to a place called Sambisa in Zamfara State.

In a statement on Saturday, spokesperson for the police in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, said the victims are Kausar Surajo and Aisha Ibrahim, 22 and 28 respectively.

The statement reads, “The rescue operation was in line with the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ launched by the Inspector-General of Police which was led by the DPO of Jibia border town at about 16:00hrs.”

