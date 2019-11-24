68-year-old Man Celebrates 30 Children, 70 Grandchildren In Taraba

Loddo, who expressed appreciation to God for the gift, also said the celebration was an opportunity to show the right example on how to bring up children in both scholarship and character.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2019

 

A Jalingo, Taraba State-based man, 68-year-old Adamu Loddo, has urged parents to ensure proper upbringing of children as he celebrated the gift of 30 surviving children and 70 grandchildren, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Loddo, who expressed appreciation to God for the gift, also said the celebration was an opportunity to show the right example on how to bring up children in both scholarship and character.

He said, “I am happy to say that at least 15 of my children and five grandchildren have obtained various degrees from different universities in Nigeria.

“I also derive joy and thank Allah for His favours as several of those children and grandchildren have also memorised the Holy Qur’an.

“I have to do this thanksgiving party (walima) while I am alive not to be silent and other people to do it on my behalf after my death.

“A child that is given appropriate training from home and brought up in the fear of God will not turn to social vices in his later years.

“Before blaming schools or society for anti-social behaviour of our wards, we should examine the type of home training we gave them.

“Our children are a reflection of the home they came from.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Scandal UPDATE: Warrant Of Arrest For Air Peace Founder Issued By US Court
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Sports I Still Get N5m Monthly Pension As England’s Ex-player –John Fashanu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal You Can’t Intimidate Falana With Rented Protesters, Ex-governorship Candidate Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International Wanted Couple Arrested In Ivory Coast After 23 Years On The Run
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Scandal UPDATE: Warrant Of Arrest For Air Peace Founder Issued By US Court
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Sports I Still Get N5m Monthly Pension As England’s Ex-player –John Fashanu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal You Can’t Intimidate Falana With Rented Protesters, Ex-governorship Candidate Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Houses Set Ablaze In Taraba Over Change Of School’s Name
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Wanted Couple Arrested In Ivory Coast After 23 Years On The Run
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Sports Inter Milan Coach, Conte, Tutors Lukaku, Others How To Have Sex During Season
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Kills Colleague In Lagos While Dispersing Crowd
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Not Running For Another Term, So I Can Afford To Be Reckless, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mourinho Begins Tottenham Reign With A Win
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Borno Governor Engages 150 Cameroonian Vigilantes To Fight Insurgents
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad