68-year-old Man Celebrates 30 Children, 70 Grandchildren In Taraba

A Jalingo, Taraba State-based man, 68-year-old Adamu Loddo, has urged parents to ensure proper upbringing of children as he celebrated the gift of 30 surviving children and 70 grandchildren, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Loddo, who expressed appreciation to God for the gift, also said the celebration was an opportunity to show the right example on how to bring up children in both scholarship and character.

He said, “I am happy to say that at least 15 of my children and five grandchildren have obtained various degrees from different universities in Nigeria.

“I also derive joy and thank Allah for His favours as several of those children and grandchildren have also memorised the Holy Qur’an.

“I have to do this thanksgiving party (walima) while I am alive not to be silent and other people to do it on my behalf after my death.

“A child that is given appropriate training from home and brought up in the fear of God will not turn to social vices in his later years.

“Before blaming schools or society for anti-social behaviour of our wards, we should examine the type of home training we gave them.

“Our children are a reflection of the home they came from.”