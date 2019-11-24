After Immense Pressure, Senate Removes Death Penalty From Hate Speech Bill

Sponsor of the controversial Hate Speech Bill, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, in a statement on Sunday said the Senate would amend the bill during legislative input by the National Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2019

Following public outcry and pressure over the National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches bill, the Nigerian Senate has removed the death penalty as punishment for anyone found guilty of the bill.

Sponsor of the controversial Hate Speech Bill, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, in a statement on Sunday said the Senate would amend the bill during legislative input by the National Assembly.

While many Nigerians continued to criticise the bill, it was revealed that Abdullahi plagiarised the title and most of the content of the bill from the ‘Protection from Internet falsehood and manipulations bill 2019’, which was recently signed into law by the Government of Singapore.

“We have followed closely arguments for and against the hate speech bill, and seen the reason why some kicked against it.

“Given the high respect which we have for Nigerians, we will make amendment to the death penalty aspect that most Nigerians objected to, so that a bill that meets their expectations is passed into law.

“Clearly from the conversations, Nigerians agree that we have a problem in the society today as a result of hate speech which has fuelled so many killings and violence, and is responsible for cases of depression and suicides,” the statement reads partly.

Abdullahi noted that an Independent National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech would be established, adding that the commission would have executive chairperson, a secretary and 12 commissioners appointed through rigorous process involving the National Council of State, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the National Assembly.

He added that the overall concern is to curb violence and unnecessary loss of lives and livelihoods of Nigerians due to hate-induced violence.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Not Running For Another Term, So I Can Afford To Be Reckless, Says Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
28 Seconds Ago
Politics In Case You Missed It: There's Nothing Buhari Asks That I'll Not Approve, Says Senate President
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Humanitarian Affairs Minister Refuses To Approve School Feeding Program Payment For Lagos, Imo, Kogi, Benue
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Free Speech EXPOSED: Nigerian Senator Plagiarised Internet Bill From Singapore’s Parliament
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Jobs Civil Servants Are Nigeria's Problem -Afe Babalola
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Houses Set Ablaze In Taraba Over Change Of School’s Name
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal UPDATE: Warrant Of Arrest For Air Peace Founder Issued By US Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Government Of Buhari’s Family, By His Family, And For His Family By Farooq A. Kperogi (Ph.D)
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal You Can’t Intimidate Falana With Rented Protesters, Ex-governorship Candidate Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policeman Kills Colleague In Lagos While Dispersing Crowd
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Sports I Still Get N5m Monthly Pension As England’s Ex-player –John Fashanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News $9.6bn Judgment: Nigerian Government To Pay $200m P&ID Deposit Monday, Firm Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Lagos Government Seals Firm Over Violation Of Safety Rules
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Democratic Republic of the Congo Plane Crash Kills 23 People In DR Congo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights SERAP Petitions African Commission Over Harassment Of Sowore's Sureties, Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad