Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2019


Balarabe Musa, a second republic politician, has said that Nigeria cannot change unless a revolution happens, which sweeps away the ruling All Progressives Congress and opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Balarabe made the disclosure in an interview with Sunday Tribune.

He said, “The APC is in power now in Kogi and Bayelsa. It would have been the same thing if it lost to its main contender. There wouldn’t have been any difference if it were to be the PDP.

“I think part of the solutions to the lingering mess that exists in the country is to search for a third force outside of both PDP and APC, which is more progressive in reality, and not in nominal sense.

“When the suffering is beyond the endurance of the masses, then, there will be social revolution. 
"Unless this is done, there will be serious problem in Nigeria. 
"This is because there is no way that Nigeria can survive with political parties like PDP and APC. No, it is not possible!."

SaharaReporters, New York

