Plane Crash Kills 23 People In DR Congo

Goma Airport official, Richard Mangolopa, told AFP no survivors were expected from the disaster.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2019

Residents react after a small aircraft carrying around 15 passengers crashed in a densely populated area in Goma on the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 24, 2019 AFP

 

Twenty-three bodies were recovered on Sunday after a small plane crashed on takeoff into a densely populated area of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rescue workers said.

“We are up to 23 bodies now,” Goma rescue service coordinator, Joseph Makundi, told AFP.

The Dornier-228 aircraft had been headed for Beni, 350 kilometres (220 miles) North of Goma when it went down in a residential area near the airport in the east of the country.

“There were 17 passengers on board and two crew members,” airline staff, Heritier Mamadou, said.

The airline company has three planes serving routes in North Kivu province.

One of the company’s maintenance workers at the site blamed a “technical problem” for the incident.

The number of casualties on the ground was not yet known.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

