BREAKING: Court Grants Maina N1bn Bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrashid Maina, in the sum of N1bn with two sureties in like sum.

Both sureties must be serving Nigerian senators with no criminal cases before the court.

Also, both sureties must have fully developed landed property in Maitama or Asokoro district of Abuja, ChannelsTV reports.

According to the court ruling on Monday, the sureties must also submit three years tax clearance certificates and must appear at all further court rulings with the first defendant.

The sureties must file an affidavit to show they can pay the penance sum.