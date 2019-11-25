BREAKING: Court Grants Maina N1bn Bail

According to the court ruling on Monday, the sureties must also submit three years tax clearance certificates and must appear at all further court rulings with the first defendant.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2019

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrashid Maina, in the sum of N1bn with two sureties in like sum.

Both sureties must be serving Nigerian senators with no criminal cases before the court.

Also, both sureties must have fully developed landed property in Maitama or Asokoro district of Abuja, ChannelsTV reports.

According to the court ruling on Monday, the sureties must also submit three years tax clearance certificates and must appear at all further court rulings with the first defendant.

The sureties must file an affidavit to show they can pay the penance sum.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Chieftain Approaches Court To Change Constitution To Allow Buhari Run For Third Term
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Free Speech After Immense Pressure, Senate Removes Death Penalty From Hate Speech Bill
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Grandmother Kills Two-day-old Baby Out Of Hatred
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Two Suspected Armed Robbers In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Chieftain Approaches Court To Change Constitution To Allow Buhari Run For Third Term
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Government Of Buhari’s Family, By His Family, And For His Family By Farooq A. Kperogi (Ph.D)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech After Immense Pressure, Senate Removes Death Penalty From Hate Speech Bill
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Calls For Boycott As Varsites Begin IPPIS Today
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Grandmother Kills Two-day-old Baby Out Of Hatred
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Court To Hear Application For Enforcement Of $1.7bn Arbitral Award Delivered In Favour Of Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel One Dead, Two Injured In Auto-crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Sports I Still Get N5m Monthly Pension As England’s Ex-player –John Fashanu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Lagos CP Orders Task Force To Remove Illegal Traders, Roadside Mechanics, Miscreants, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Man Drowns While Swimming At National Stadium Pool
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad