Count Buhari Out Of Third Term Agenda –Campaign Group

The statement reads, "We want to restate that President Muhammadu Buhari is an acclaimed democrat and a man of integrity."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2019

 

A group, Buhari Media Organisation, has said that all those pushing for a third term in office for President Muhammadu Buhari should count him out as his decision not to be involved in such was sacrosanct, final and irreversible.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, on Monday, BMO said that those pushing the agenda should respect the President and stop the campaign.

Akinsiju said that his organisation had believed that Buhari’s declaration would put the matter to rest finally.

The statement reads, "We want to restate that President Muhammadu Buhari is an acclaimed democrat and a man of integrity.

“It is important to acknowledge that Buhari’s major concern is to rebuild the dilapidated infrastructure in the country, eradicate corruption and fight insecurity, thereby bequeathing a country that works for all citizens. 

"As a man of integrity, he will not renege on his promise and neither will he bastardise the Nigerian constitution for personal gains, no matter the pressure.

“Definitely, third term is not on the agenda of the President as it runs contrary to the oath of office he swore to.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Chieftain Approaches Court To Change Constitution To Allow Buhari Run For Third Term
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of PDP Women Leader In Kogi Arrested
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Has Disobeyed 40 Court Orders, Says Amnesty International’s Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech After Immense Pressure, Senate Removes Death Penalty From Hate Speech Bill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics No Room For Underperformance From APC Governors –Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Chieftain Approaches Court To Change Constitution To Allow Buhari Run For Third Term
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of PDP Women Leader In Kogi Arrested
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Government Of Buhari’s Family, By His Family, And For His Family By Farooq A. Kperogi (Ph.D)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Uber Loses London Licence
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Mark Of The Beast By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Calls For Boycott As Varsites Begin IPPIS Today
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Man Saved From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon By RRS Operatives
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Medical Report Reveals Maina Healthy, Fit For Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Court To Hear Application For Enforcement Of $1.7bn Arbitral Award Delivered In Favour Of Nigerian Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Bars EFCC From Prosecuting Ex-Customs Boss, Dikko
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad