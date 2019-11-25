Count Buhari Out Of Third Term Agenda –Campaign Group

A group, Buhari Media Organisation, has said that all those pushing for a third term in office for President Muhammadu Buhari should count him out as his decision not to be involved in such was sacrosanct, final and irreversible.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, on Monday, BMO said that those pushing the agenda should respect the President and stop the campaign.

Akinsiju said that his organisation had believed that Buhari’s declaration would put the matter to rest finally.

The statement reads, "We want to restate that President Muhammadu Buhari is an acclaimed democrat and a man of integrity.

“It is important to acknowledge that Buhari’s major concern is to rebuild the dilapidated infrastructure in the country, eradicate corruption and fight insecurity, thereby bequeathing a country that works for all citizens.

"As a man of integrity, he will not renege on his promise and neither will he bastardise the Nigerian constitution for personal gains, no matter the pressure.

“Definitely, third term is not on the agenda of the President as it runs contrary to the oath of office he swore to.”