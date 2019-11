Abdullahi Dikko Inde

The Federal High Court in Abuja has barred the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from prosecuting a former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Alhaji Abdullahi Dikko.

Delivering judgment on the suit instituted by Dikko on Monday, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba held that the non-prosecution agreement entered into between the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the plaintiff was binding on EFCC.