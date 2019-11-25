Lagos CP Orders Task Force To Remove Illegal Traders, Roadside Mechanics, Miscreants, Others



The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the state's Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences to complement ongoing efforts to ensure free traffic flow across the metropolis by removing all impediments on the roads.

Odumosu’s directives came barely days after other state-owned law enforcement agencies in Lagos accepted to collaborate with the police in restoring sanity on roads in the state.

The police boss directives, according to Chairman of the Task Force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, was to clampdown on all violators of the state's environmental laws, especially those impeding the free flow of traffic across Lagos.

He stressed that the directive also empowered the agency to clear all illegal traders, abandoned vehicles, roadside mechanics, miscreants, Okada and other activities constituting environmental nuisance across the state.

Egbeyemi disclosed that the enforcement commenced over the weekend with the removal of illegal traders, vulcanisers, illegal beer parlour, block moulders, okada riders, abandoned/accident vehicles and illegal tricycle operators in Ikeja GRA, Mopol 20 Barracks and Lagos Police Command.

The Task Force boss explained that the directive became imperative as a way of sanitising the environment and ensuring the free flow of traffic for all road users especially during the Yuletide, which the state often experienced a high inflow of vehicles.

He noted that with many ongoing road rehabilitation projects across the state, there was an urgent need to create a free flow of traffic for motorists by clearing all obstructions on Lagos roads.

Egbeyemi stated that over 16 areas have been identified for further enforcement, which would be carried out in collaboration with personnel from Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

According to him, the areas are Igando, Ikorodu, Ajah, Mile 2, Obalende, Oyingbo, Dopemu, Iyana-Ipaja, Agege, Ojota, Idimu, Yaba, Ikate-Elegushi, Apple Junction (Festac), Bogije area and Mushin.

The Chairman, therefore, implored all illegal traders, roadside mechanics, iron benders and owners of abandoned vehicles particularly those ones around police stations to vacate immediately as anyone caught during the enforcement would be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

