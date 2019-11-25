Man Drowns While Swimming At National Stadium Pool

A 26-year-old man identified as Sodiq Yusuf has died while swimming in the pool of the National Stadium in Lagos.

Although he was rushed to Randle General Hospital but died shortly afterward.

His corpse had been deposited at the mortuary.

In another water-related accident, operatives of the Lagos State Police Command said two people are still missing following a boat accident at Amuwo-Odofin area of the state.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Bala Elkana, said a wooden boat fitted with 30HP Yamaha Engine being operated by one Adesuyi John with 13 passengers on board, collided with an NPA Tug boat and capsised.

The joint force of the police, firefighters, LASEMA and other emergency management agencies rescued 11 of the passengers after the accident.