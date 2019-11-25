Man Saved From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon By RRS Operatives

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad have rescued a young man, who attempted to jump into the Lagos lagoon.
In a tweet via @rrslagos767, RRS disclosed that the incident happened on the Third Mainland Bridge.
The operatives said when he was interviewed, the young man “sounded incoherent.”
“He has been taken to Adekunle Police Station for his family to be contacted,” the tweet added.
