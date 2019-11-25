Medical Report Reveals Maina Healthy, Fit For Trial

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2019

Maina in court ChannelsTV

 

A medical report submitted to the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday by the Nigerian Correctional Services has declared embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, fit for trial.

The medical examination conducted on the orders of the court, revealed that Maina’s health was well under control and can face trial.

However, his counsel, Esther Uzoma, argued that the medical record was not submitted to her and called on the court to disregard the report.

The court however, ignored Uzoma’s plea.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, had earlier ordered a medical examination of the defendant by the medical director of the Nigerian Correctional Services after Maina through his lawyer had complained of being ill, a ChannelsTV report said.

Maina’s lawyer last week Thursday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that his client was bleeding during the trial and asked that his client be allowed to take his medication.

The advocate stated that his client cannot stand trial while the issue of his health status was still a question before the court.

He informed the court that it adjourned to receive a report from the NCS in the health status of Maina and since the agency asked for one week to turn in a report, it will only be appropriate to await the same.

 

