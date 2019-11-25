No Room For Underperformance From APC Governors –Buhari

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will not accept underperformance from any All Progressives Congress governor following the performance of the party during the 2019 general elections.

According to Buhari, governors must channel resources and come up with initiatives that will benefit Nigerians.

Buhari, who spoke through Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the submission on Monday in Jos, Plateau State, during the Federal Government/Progressives Governors Forum’s summit.

He said, “Early in 2019, Nigerians overwhelmingly re-elected me as President. That election was a referendum on not just my leadership but also on our party.

“Some state governors were re-elected while new ones also came on board.

“To whom much is given, much more is expected. It is therefore incumbent on this to meet the expectations of our teeming population.

“There should be no room for excuses and that is where the outcome of this parley becomes very critical.”

 

