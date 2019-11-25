Oshiomhole Urges APC Governors To Implement N30,000 Minimum Wage

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has called on governors on the party’s platform to implement the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments.

Oshiomhole made the plea on Monday in Jos at the Federal Government-Progressives Governors Forum parley in Jos, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said, “As progressives, let us be the first to pay the new national minimum wage and not just the wage but also the consequential adjustments arising from it.

"Already, there are some proactive progressive governors that have taken steps to address this.

“I plead that you give this a priority because when other governors are fighting whether or not to pay, you will say that progressive governors have paid.

“Where there is will, there will certainly be a way.”