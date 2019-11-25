Oshiomhole Urges APC Governors To Implement N30,000 Minimum Wage

Oshiomhole made the plea on Monday in Jos at the Federal Government-Progressives Governors Forum parley in Jos, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2019

 

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has called on governors on the party’s platform to implement the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments. 

Oshiomhole made the plea on Monday in Jos at the Federal Government-Progressives Governors Forum parley in Jos, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. 

He said, “As progressives, let us be the first to pay the new national minimum wage and not just the wage but also the consequential adjustments arising from it.

"Already, there are some proactive progressive governors that have taken steps to address this.

“I plead that you give this a priority because when other governors are fighting whether or not to pay, you will say that progressive governors have paid.

“Where there is will, there will certainly be a way.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Chieftain Approaches Court To Change Constitution To Allow Buhari Run For Third Term
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of PDP Women Leader In Kogi Arrested
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Has Disobeyed 40 Court Orders, Says Amnesty International’s Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech After Immense Pressure, Senate Removes Death Penalty From Hate Speech Bill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics No Room For Underperformance From APC Governors –Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Chieftain Approaches Court To Change Constitution To Allow Buhari Run For Third Term
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of PDP Women Leader In Kogi Arrested
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Government Of Buhari’s Family, By His Family, And For His Family By Farooq A. Kperogi (Ph.D)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Uber Loses London Licence
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Mark Of The Beast By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Calls For Boycott As Varsites Begin IPPIS Today
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Man Saved From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon By RRS Operatives
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Medical Report Reveals Maina Healthy, Fit For Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Court To Hear Application For Enforcement Of $1.7bn Arbitral Award Delivered In Favour Of Nigerian Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Bars EFCC From Prosecuting Ex-Customs Boss, Dikko
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad