Police Arrest Two Suspected Armed Robbers In Lagos

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested two armed robbery suspects in Shagari Estate.

The suspects, Abbey Kolawole, 40, and Ikenna Eze, 30, were arrested from an uncompleted building at BJ Street inside the estate.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Bala Elkana, said a locally made pistol with three unexpended cartridges were recovered from them.

He claimed they were members of an armed robbery gang responsible for series of robberies around Shagari Estate and environs.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after a full investigation into the matter.