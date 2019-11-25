Police Arrest Two Suspected Armed Robbers In Lagos

The suspects, Abbey Kolawole, 40, and Ikenna Eze, 30, were arrested from an uncompleted building at BJ Street inside the estate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2019

 

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested two armed robbery suspects in Shagari Estate.

The suspects, Abbey Kolawole, 40, and Ikenna Eze, 30, were arrested from an uncompleted building at BJ Street inside the estate.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Bala Elkana, said a locally made pistol with three unexpended cartridges were recovered from them. 

He claimed they were members of an armed robbery gang responsible for series of robberies around Shagari Estate and environs. 

He said the suspects would be charged to court after a full investigation into the matter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policeman Kills Colleague In Lagos While Dispersing Crowd
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Arrest Robbers Attacking Gas Stations
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Lagos CP Orders Task Force To Remove Illegal Traders, Roadside Mechanics, Miscreants, Others
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
CRIME Grandmother Kills Two-day-old Baby Out Of Hatred
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
CRIME Zenith Bank Fires Man Who Allegedly Battered Wife
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Houses Set Ablaze In Taraba Over Change Of School’s Name
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Government Of Buhari’s Family, By His Family, And For His Family By Farooq A. Kperogi (Ph.D)
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports I Still Get N5m Monthly Pension As England’s Ex-player –John Fashanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policeman Kills Colleague In Lagos While Dispersing Crowd
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Lagos Government Seals Firm Over Violation Of Safety Rules
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Free Speech After Immense Pressure, Senate Removes Death Penalty From Hate Speech Bill
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights SERAP Petitions African Commission Over Harassment Of Sowore's Sureties, Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Arrest Robbers Attacking Gas Stations
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Not Running For Another Term, So I Can Afford To Be Reckless, Says Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad