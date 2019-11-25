Stop Embarrassing Nigeria, Release Our Son, Sowore's Family Tells DSS

The family of rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has called on the Department of State Services to release their son without further delay.



Sowore was arrested on August 3 by the DSS for organising a series of protest against bad governance in Nigeria.



In a statement signed by Olusegun Sowore and Robert Sowore, the family maintained that their son believed in one Nigeria and had passion for the peaceful co-existence of the citizenry.



The family said, “The continued incarceration of Omoyele in DSS custody, even after the court had given directive for his release give us cause for concern.



“The attitude does not portray the government in a good light in the eyes of the citizens and international observers.



“The family is particularly worried about the DSS disregard for the rule of law.



“We envisage that the DSS in their characteristic manner would deliberately want to incarcerate him for no just cause even after meeting his stringent bail conditions slammed on him.



"We call on well-meaning Nigerians, human rights organisations, President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and legislators to urgently intervene in the matter."