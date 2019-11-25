Stop Embarrassing Nigeria, Release Our Son, Sowore's Family Tells DSS

The family said, “The continued incarceration of Omoyele in DSS custody, even after the court had given directive for his release give us cause for concern.“

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2019

The family of rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has called on the Department of State Services to release their son without further delay.

Sowore was arrested on August 3 by the DSS for organising a series of protest against bad governance in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Olusegun Sowore and Robert Sowore, the family maintained that their son believed in one Nigeria and had passion for the peaceful co-existence of the citizenry.

The family said, “The continued incarceration of Omoyele in DSS custody, even after the court had given directive for his release give us cause for concern.

“The attitude does not portray the government in a good light in the eyes of the citizens and international observers.

“The family is particularly worried about the DSS disregard for the rule of law.

“We envisage that the DSS in their characteristic manner would deliberately want to incarcerate him for no just cause even after meeting his stringent bail conditions slammed on him.

"We call on well-meaning Nigerians, human rights organisations, President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and legislators to urgently intervene in the matter." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights SERAP Petitions African Commission Over Harassment Of Sowore's Sureties, Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Free Speech Sowore: Stop Insulting The Collective Intelligence Of Nigerians, Falana Tells DSS
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Opinion When Millions Are Displaced By Hundreds, The Leadership Is Callous Or Clueless
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Liberian Refugee Boss Seeks Support For Disaster Victims
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Ezekwesili: Enough Is Enough; 150 Days Too Long To Rescue Chibok Girls
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Angola: Authorities Round Up Hundreds Of Immigrants, Send Many Into Hiding
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Houses Set Ablaze In Taraba Over Change Of School’s Name
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Government Of Buhari’s Family, By His Family, And For His Family By Farooq A. Kperogi (Ph.D)
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports I Still Get N5m Monthly Pension As England’s Ex-player –John Fashanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policeman Kills Colleague In Lagos While Dispersing Crowd
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Lagos Government Seals Firm Over Violation Of Safety Rules
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Free Speech After Immense Pressure, Senate Removes Death Penalty From Hate Speech Bill
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights SERAP Petitions African Commission Over Harassment Of Sowore's Sureties, Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Arrest Robbers Attacking Gas Stations
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Not Running For Another Term, So I Can Afford To Be Reckless, Says Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad